Tax Rate Hearing & Courthouse Repairs On Commission Agenda

Courthouse repairs and a Tax Rate Hearing are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners as they meet next week. The meetings are Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the courthouse.

Tuesday:

At 9:30, the commissioners meet with T&G Construction

At 10:00 is the Tax Rate Hearing

The proposed personal property and real estate tax rate is .0498 per $100 valuation. That includes 0.000 for the general fund and .0498 for the Senior Citizens Tax Fund

Items on the agenda for both meetings include County Road and Bridge Matters and Administrative and Departmental Responsibilities.