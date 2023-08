Jennifer Hall is sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison on two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Attempted Assault. On each of the Manslaughter charges, she was sentenced to seven years. For the Attempted Assault, the sentence was four years. The sentences were handed down by Judge Daren L Adkins and will run consecutively and consecutive to any other charges.

Forty-three-year-old Hall would not be released from prison until she turns 61.