MoDOT Roadwork For August 21-25

The MoDOT roadwork schedule for the Northwest part of Missouri includes several resurfacing and bridge projects. In the local counties, the projects include:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Kingston through December

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through August:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.*1

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 129 to Rascal Flatts Road, Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route PP to Route NN, Tues – Thurs, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Daviess County

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project all week

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project All Week

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from Route MM to Route O through August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through August.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early October

Route 139 – Pavement repair from the Putnam County line to Route PP, all week