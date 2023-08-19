Grundy County Route W Bridge Open

The Grundy County Route W bridge over Hickory Creek is open following a bridge replacement project. The contractor began the project in April. Crews were able to reopen this section of Route W between Routes WW and F to all traffic today, Friday.

A separate, on-going project will continue to affect motorists on Grundy County Route W:

Safety improvements on Grundy County Route 6 at Route W, which includes the addition of a turn lane on Route 6. Access to and from Route W at Route 6 is currently closed. The project is expected to be complete, and intersection reopened in late September 2023.