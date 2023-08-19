Missouri Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

A Minor Injury Crash and An Arrest For Alleged DWI are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A two-vehicle crash in Linn County left one driver with minor injuries. The crash occurred Friday at about 8:20 pm on US 36 near Missouri Highway 5. According to the Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Enrique Pizano of St. Joseph was westbound and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Regen N Mareschal of St Charles pulled out in front of the Pizano vehicle and was struck from behind. Mareschal had minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. Pizano was not injured. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.

State Troopers in Daviess County arrested a Lathrop man early Saturday morning. 30-year-old Adam Dunwoodie was arrested at about 1:19 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.