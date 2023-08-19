Chillicothe City Boards Meet Monday & Tuesday

Two Chillicothe Board Meetings are scheduled early next Week.

Chillicothe’s Parks and Rec Board will meet Monday at 6:00 pm at City Hall. Under Old Business, the board will have updates on ARPA Projects. New business includes a report from the Parks Director Josh Norris.

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will consider bids as part of their meeting Tuesday. The meeting will start at 9:00 am at the CMU Office. The board will hear from the department heads, including the presentation of bids from the Electric Superintendent, for the Warehouse Concrete Apron, New Waste Oil Heater, and Tree Trimming.

A closed executive session will be held to discuss the purchase of real estate.

Board of Public Works meetings are open to the public.