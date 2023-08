A Jefferson City woman is appointed as the 3rd Circuit Associate Judge for Gundy County. Carrie Lamm-Clark was appointed by Governor Parson to fill the opening created by the appointment of the Honorable Steven Hudson as Circuit Judge. Judge Lamm-Clark is currently a judge advocate general for the Missouri National Guard. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri.

