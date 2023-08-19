Single Vehicle Crash Leaves Two With Serious Injuries

A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County early Friday afternoon left two with serious injuries and two with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 1:00 pm, when 38-year-old Kelly J Wheeler of Carrollton was westbound on County Road 294, east of 191, and the vehicle became airborne, struck the ground, and ran off the right side of the road, striking an embankment

Two passengers, 36-year-old Tabitha L Wheeler and a 16-year-old girl, had serious injuries. They were not wearing safety belts.

The driver and a 17-year-old girl had minor injuries and were wearing safety belts.

All four were taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.