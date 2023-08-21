fbpx
Weekend Police Report

Traffic stops, arrests, and animal complaints are part of the Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend as they handled more than 200 calls for service.

Friday:

3:45 a.m., a traffic stop on US 36 highway near Mitchell Rd found the driver to have a suspended driver’s license. They arrested the male driver who was later released with a citation.

12:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Polk St. for debit card fraud. A report was taken and the investigation continues.

04:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of theft. Officers arrested a woman for stealing. She was cited for stealing and released.

Saturday:

12:44 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US 65 and Highway 190. Officers found the driver was impaired and arrested him.  He was cited for DWI and released.

01:19 a.m., a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jackson St. resulted in the arrest of the driver.  He was later cited for driving while intoxicated and relased.

01:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Henry St. for a report of debit card fraud.  The investigation continues.

Sunday:

09:18 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen regarding a possible missing person. Officers requested additional information. When the citizen called back they advised the person had turned up and was OK.

