Weekend Police Report

Traffic stops, arrests, and animal complaints are part of the Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend as they handled more than 200 calls for service.

Friday:

3:45 a.m., a traffic stop on US 36 highway near Mitchell Rd found the driver to have a suspended driver’s license. They arrested the male driver who was later released with a citation.

12:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Polk St. for debit card fraud. A report was taken and the investigation continues.

04:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of theft. Officers arrested a woman for stealing. She was cited for stealing and released.

Saturday:

12:44 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of US 65 and Highway 190. Officers found the driver was impaired and arrested him. He was cited for DWI and released.

01:19 a.m., a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jackson St. resulted in the arrest of the driver. He was later cited for driving while intoxicated and relased.

01:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Henry St. for a report of debit card fraud. The investigation continues.

Sunday:

09:18 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen regarding a possible missing person. Officers requested additional information. When the citizen called back they advised the person had turned up and was OK.