Highway Patrol Arrests In The Area Counties

Troopers report three arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday:

At about 4:50 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Kaylee L Montague of Decatur, IL for alleged no valid drivers license. She posted bond and was released.

At about 5:20 pm in Camden County, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Kirsten N Eierman of Carrollton for alleged DWI, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, no proof of insurance, and no seatbelt. She was taken to the Camden County Jail pending the posing of bond.

Sunday at about 9:20 pm, troopers arrested 44-year-old Sarah J Smeathers of Green City for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and no insurance. She was processed and released.