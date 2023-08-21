Lawrence Harvey Hinnen, age 91, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his residence.

H. was born the son of Fred and Anna (White) Hinnen on August 7, 1932, in Chula, Missouri. He attended Banner School, a one room school house on the edge of the property he grew up on, through the eighth grade. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 thru 1953. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Louise Jordan on November 3, 1954, at the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2020. Lawrence co-owned Hinnen Hauling and Construction with his wife, Dorothy. The business started in 1963 and was in operation until his retirement in 2019. He was a member of the Chula Baptist Church. Lawrence served as the Mayor of Chula, Missouri, for 24 years, and was a member of the Chula School Board of for 15 years. He was a Boy Scout Leader for five years, a 4-H Leader, and an honorary FFA member. He was a charter member of the Chula Community Center, Chula Rural Voluntary Fire Department, Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair member, Livingston County Steam and Gas Association member, Green Hills Regional Planning board member, and Plainview Cemetery board member. Lawrence was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Livingston County Veteran’s Association, the Grand River Museum, and the Elk’s Lodge. He enjoyed restoring and driving old trucks tractors in parades as he was a member of the American Antique Truck Historical Society for over 20 years. His hobbies also included hunting fishing, boating, driving trucks and playing the card game 31.

Survivors include four sons, Larry Hinnen and wife Donna of Chula, Missouri, Fred Hinnen and wife Jeannie of Chillicothe, Missouri, Leslie Hinnen and wife Josie of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Dusty Jordan and wife Shannon of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Letha Graves and husband Duane of Chula, Missouri, and Linda Roberts and husband, Joe of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Dorothy Stith, Chillicothe, Missouri; twenty grandchildren, Steve Graves, Beth Klein, Erin Graves, Amanda Howe, Brian Hinnen, Cady Hinnen, Anthony Hinnen, Patrick Perry, Jody Roberts, Matt Roberts, Gary Roberts, Jessica Latta, Monica Burton, Whitney Almond, Brittany Brookman, Stacy Foltz, Kayce Riggle, Clayton Riggle, Katie Worman, and Aaron Luckey; fifty-one great grandchildren and another due in September; nine great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; great grandson, Parker Hinnen; one brother, Marvin Hinnen; three sisters, Helen Reid, Doris Long, and Maxine Drake; one niece Carol Warren; and two nephews, Lloyd Drake and John Hinnen.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.