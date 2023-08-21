Excessive Heat Warning Continues Through Thursday

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for all of the KCHI listening area through Thursday, as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s, and Heat Index values could be as high as 120 degrees.

Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70’s to near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service recommends you drink plenty of fluids – water is best, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you must be outside, try and take care of outdoor work early in the day. Take frequent breaks – finding shade, and stay hydrated.

Livingston County also has several Cooling Centers available to the public. These cooling Centers are open during regular business hours and may be closed during the noon hour.

Livingston County Cooling Centers:

Livingston County Health Center

Phone: 660-646-5506

Hours: Mon-Fri – 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 4:30pm

Grand River YMCA

Phone: 660-646-6677

Hours: (Summer Hours) – Mon-Thu – 5:00am to 8:30pm – Fri – 5:00am*– 7:30 pm on Sunday

Livingston County Libraries

Phone: (660) 646-0547

Hours: Mon-Thu – 9:00am to 7:00pm – Fri – 9:00am to 5:00pm –

Calvary Baptist Church

Phone: 660-646-3578

Hours: Mon-Thu – 8:30am to 12:00pm (Noon) and 1:00pm to 3:30pm – Fri – 8:30am to 12:00pm (Noon) –