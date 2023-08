A 60-year-old Green City man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Macon County Sunday. Sixty-year-old Samuel K Ratliff died at the scene of the crash that occurred about 11:17 pm on US 63, north of Macon when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The car then overturned. He was wearing a safety belt.

