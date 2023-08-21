Deer Hunting Regulation Changes For 2023/24 Seasons

There are changes to the Missouri Department of Conservation Deer hunting regulations beginning this fall. The changes include a new firearms early antlerless portion, a new firearms CWD portion, changes to firearms antlerless permit numbers, and the addition of 14 new counties to the MDC CWD Management Zone.

The MDC cited a growing deer population in most counties as the reason for increasing opportunities for hunters. This year’s season changes include:

New Firearms Early Antlerless Portion Oct. 6-8. This new season portion will help increase antlerless deer harvest prior to the November portion, when many hunters focus on harvesting bucks.

New Firearms CWD Portion Nov. 22-26. hunters will be able to use any unfilled firearms deer hunting permits during the CWD portion and must abide by the statewide limit of one antlered deer during the firearms deer season, all portions combined. Hunters must also abide by county-specific firearms antlerless permit numbers.

MDC also announced Changes to Firearms Antlerless Permit Numbers. This includes allowing hunters to fill a firearms antlerless permit in Butler, Carter, Scott, and Wayne counties. Hunters in Bollinger County will be able to fill two firearms antlerless permits beginning this year. Qualifying landowners in Reynolds County may now receive two Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits. MDC has also increased the number of firearms antlerless permits from two to four in 85 counties.

MDC Announced Expansion of the CWD Management Zone.

Now including 14 new counties as part of the CWD Management Zone this year: Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Dallas, Grundy, Jasper, Livingston, Madison, Montgomery, Pemiscot, Ray, and Schuyler. Hunters who harvest deer in select CWD Management Zone counties during Nov. 11-12 must take the deer (or its head) on the day of harvest to a mandatory CWD sampling station.