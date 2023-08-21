First Day Of School For CMS & CHS

The Chillicothe R-II School District will have the first day of classes for Middle School and High School students on Tuesday. Students will have a full day of classes.

Principal Dan Nagel says students and parents arriving at the High School will find new stop signs on Hornet Road at the entrance nearest the circle drive.

Motorists could also find extra patrols at the intersection near the start and end of the school days.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the lower grades, K-5, are on a different schedule.

Grades K-5 will start in the classroom on Wednesday the 23rd.