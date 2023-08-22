Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday includes 111 calls for service. Those calls include several animal complaints, well-being checks, and continued investigations. Some of the calls for Monday include:

12:18 pm, Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street on reported theft of a car dolly from a business lot. A report was taken and information was entered into the computer system.

3:17 pm, Report from a resident in the 400 block of Dickinson Street of the theft of a “Chiefs” flag from their porch, sometime during the night.

7:40 pm, Officer out in the 700 block of Westview Street on report of property damage to a window. Information and report taken.

9:04 pm, Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant. He was processed and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.