Highway Patrol Accident and Arrests

An Illinois woman had minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Winston. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 10:45 pm when 27-year-old Evelyn D Montenegro of Aurora, Ill was southbound in the northbound lane and struck a northbound semi. Montenegro was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. She was wearing a safety belt. The truck driver was not injured.

Montenegro was arrested by troopers for alleged DWI, no insurance, and traveling in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Three additional arrests are report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Monday at about 12:30 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Samantha M Stringfellow of Gower for alleged DWI, driving while suspended or revoked, and a lane violation. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

In Sullivan County at about 6:30 pm, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Ashlynn K Brummit of Green City for alleged leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and minor in possession of alcohol. She was processed and released.

Tuesday at 2:10 am, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 76-year-old Malvin R Hubbard of Kansas City for alleged DWI, no valid drivers license, and failure to drive in a single lane. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.