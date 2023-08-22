Potential School Threat Investigated

A report of a potential threat against Chillicothe Schools on social media resulted in an investigation that included Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Chillicothe Police, School Resource Officer, Missouri Information Analysis Center, and the FBI.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the investigation resulted in the juvenile suspect and parents being interviewed, seizure of suspected evidence, involvement of the juvenile office, and notification to school administration.

Cox says the preliminary investigation supports no legitimate intent on harming any specific person or people. The juvenile who allegedly posted the photo was reported to be “joking” with the friend who received the information on social media. Chillicothe School officials will handle administrative action.