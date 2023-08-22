fbpx
Missouri Deer Seasons

With the changes on the 2023/24 MDC Deer regulations, hunters will want to mark their calendars for their desired hunting seasons.  The MDC says this year’s seasons include:

Archery Deer and Turkey Hunting

  • September 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024

Firearms Deer Hunting

  • New! Firearms Early Antlerless Portion: Oct. 6-8 (in open counties)
  • Firearms Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28-29
  • Firearms November Portion: Nov. 11-21
  • New! Firearms CWD Portion: Nov. 22-26 (in open counties)
  • Firearms Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24-26
  • Firearms Late Antlerless Portion: Dec. 2-10 (in open counties)
  • Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, 2024

 

