Missouri Deer Seasons

With the changes on the 2023/24 MDC Deer regulations, hunters will want to mark their calendars for their desired hunting seasons. The MDC says this year’s seasons include:

Archery Deer and Turkey Hunting

September 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024

Firearms Deer Hunting

New! Firearms Early Antlerless Portion: Oct. 6-8 (in open counties)

Firearms Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28-29

Firearms November Portion: Nov. 11-21

New! Firearms CWD Portion: Nov. 22-26 (in open counties)

Firearms Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24-26

Firearms Late Antlerless Portion: Dec. 2-10 (in open counties)

Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, 2024