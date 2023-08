The Livingston County Personal Property and Real Estate Tax was set at .0498 per $100 of valuation.

Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says there was no one in attendance from the public for comments in the public hearing.

The Commissioners approved the tax rate that includes 0.000 for the county’s general fund, thanks to a rollback provision.

The commission did approve continuing the rate of .0498 per $100 valuation for the Senior Citizen Tax Fund.