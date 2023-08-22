Stephens Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Police & Sheriff’s Departments

Former Chillicothe Police Officer, 40-year-old Jeremy Stephens of Brookfield, pled guilty to the theft of at least $750 that had been in the possession of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The plea was entered in court Monday before Judge R Brent Elliot in Livingston County Circuit Court

Under the plea agreement, the prosecutor agrees to drop counts 2 and 3 – alleged stealing of firearms. The prosecutor is also recommending probation.

A sentencing assessment has been ordered and the case is continued pending the receipt of the report.