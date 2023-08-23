Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred seventeen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. The calls include traffic control at area schools, removing debris from roadways, animal control calls, and follow-up investigations.

9:13 am, Officers spoke with an individual at the police department, after the investigation, the man was arrested on drug charges, processed, and taken to Caldwell County Detention Center to be held in lieu of formal charges.

6:43 pm, Officers responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of Vine Street. Officer made contact with the resident and advised them to extinguish the fire and not to burn treated wood.

6:49 pm, Officers arrested a man in connection to an on-going investigation of threats made. He was fully processed and placed on a 24 hour hold at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

10:17 pm, Officers arrested a woman for possession of methamphetamine. She was fully processed and placed on a 24-hour hold. She is being held at the Harrison County Jail.