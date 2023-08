Three bids presented to the Chillicothe Board of Public Works were approved. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says all three bids are for the Electric Service Department.

The first bid is for a concrete apron at the warehouse.

Bid two is for a replacement waste oil heater

The third bid is for tree trimming.

That will take care of about 1/3 of the community. Hopper says this will be for an area that includes the eastern and southern portions of Chillicothe.