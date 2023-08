A Chillicothe woman charged with alleged Abuse or Neglect of a Child, 52-year-old Stacey Soper, appeared in Livingston County Associate Court. She was scheduled for a preliminary hearing to set or waive the Preliminary Hearing.

Soper’s attorney made a motion to continue the case. The motion was granted by Judge Michael Leamer and Soper is now scheduled to appear in Livingston County Associate Court on October 4th at 9:00 am.