Missouri’s Hands-Free law takes effect August 28th. This law means no drivers are allowed to use a handheld cellular device while operating a motor vehicle. Sargent Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol says distracted driving while using a cellular device is a problem.

Sgt Hux says while the law goes into effect, the enforcement begins with education.

Hux says there are exceptions that allow the use of the devices.

The new law goes into effect on Monday.