Thelma “Ilene” Riggins, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ilene was born the daughter of Hubert and Helen (Wolf) Bridge on March 24, 1932, in Ridgeway, Missouri. She was a 1949 graduate of Ridgeway High School. She was united in marriage to Phillip “Phil” Riggins on May 7, 1950, in Ridgeway, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1999. Ilene worked as a ward clerk for Hedrick Medical Center for many years. She then worked as an assistant at the Specialty Clinic at Hedrick Medical Center for 30 years. Ilene was a member of Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Auxiliary. Ilene enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the boat, and spending time with her grandchildren. Ilene’s greatest passion was working with children and adults with special needs.

Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Copple, and husband, William, of Brookfield, Missouri, and Tammy Woods, and husband Ken of Smithville, Missouri; one son, Tom Riggins, and wife Rhonda, of Chillicothe, Missouri; her special daughter, Kathy Brockmeier, and husband, Dick, of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren, William Bryan Copple, and wife, Ronda, Warren Brent Copple, and special friend, Melanie, Matt Curtis, and wife, Stacy, Chelsea Rinehart, and husband, Dustin, Jeffrey Burlege, and wife, Kim, Bret Meehan, and wife, Ashley, and Megan Meehan; thirteen great grandchildren, Elle Elizabeth Copple, William Bryan Copple III (Tripp), Sophie Copple, Stella Copple, Tory Curtis, Madison Curtis, Kadence Clark, Kiersten Scott, Ember Clark, Justin Burlege, Kerrigan Meehan, Addison Meehan, and Laila Meehan; and two great-great grandchildren, Morgan Ilene Curtis and Stella Curtis. Ilene is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Betty Bridge, of Olathe, Kansas, and Charlotte West, of Indianapolis, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; and her extended family, the JC and Jenny Ragan Family, and the Terry and Bertie Hartwig Family. Ilene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Phillip; one sister, Alma Jane Simpson; and three brothers, Bill, Carlos, and Bobby Lee Bridge.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Development Center and/or Three Rivers Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.