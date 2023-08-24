fbpx
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 128 calls for service Wednesday.  Some of the calls include checking on panic alarms, reports of abandoned backpacks, checked a report of stalking, and a report of harassment.

12:40 a.m., Officers made a traffic stop near Calhoun St. and Walnut St.  They discovered that the female driver did not have a driver’s license and was impaired.  She was arrested, cited, and released.

7:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of W Business 36 Highway for a report of theft.  Officers were later told that the items that were believed to have been stolen had been returned.

