Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 128 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include checking on panic alarms, reports of abandoned backpacks, checked a report of stalking, and a report of harassment.

12:40 a.m., Officers made a traffic stop near Calhoun St. and Walnut St. They discovered that the female driver did not have a driver’s license and was impaired. She was arrested, cited, and released.

7:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of W Business 36 Highway for a report of theft. Officers were later told that the items that were believed to have been stolen had been returned.