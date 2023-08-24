Four Booked In

Four bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday

Chillicothe Police Department booked 33-year-old Timothy Adam Smith of Kentucky into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a charge of terrorist threat. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

50-year-old Rhonda Christine Maples of Chillicothe was booked into the Harrison County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.

Wednesday

26-year-old Dalton Robert Declue-Holt was arrested by Caldwell County authorities on a Livingston County warrant for alleged property damage and resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

34-year-old Clinton Derrick Foster of Newtown, MO was arrested by Livingston County Deputies for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.