The Chillicothe and Livingston County E911 Advisory Board will meet Tuesday at Chillicothe City HallĀ items on the agenda include:

Continued discussions on 911 dispatch center staffing

Discussion on the Call Taker position

Review of any issues with the 911 system

And a discussion on operations in the communication center

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am

The meeting is open to the public,