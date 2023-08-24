Drought Conditions In NW Missouri Essentially Unchanged

Drought conditions for Northwest Missouri are essentially unchanged over the past week. The Missouri Drought Monitor released today (Thursday) still shows only two of the local counties (Chariton and a portion of Sullivan) with Severe Drought and the remainder of Northwest Missouri with moderate drought, abnormally dry, or no drought.

The statewide graph shows…

72.33% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, up from 72.29% last week

52.87% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, up from 52.11% last week.

20.17% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, unchanged from last week.

5.13% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought, unchanged from last week.

27.67% of the state has No Drought, down from 27.71% last week.