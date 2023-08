The 38th annual Chautauqua in the Park is September 9th and 10th in Simpson Park. One of the significant parts of the event is the entertainment found throughout the event. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says they will again have a children’s area.

Narr says the Traditional Arts area is also very popular.

They will also have entertainment on the stage.

Attending the Chautauqua in the Park is free.