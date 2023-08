The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Youth Outdoor Day at Fountain Grove, on September 30th. The event will run from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. Adam Brandsgaard from the Chillicothe MDC office says this will include a variety of youth skills.

Brandsgaard talked about other activities that are planned.

There is no pre-registration required, but the youth will be encouraged to register on-site for giveaways. A lunch will also be served.