Appointments, Tax Rate, And Election Results On City Council Agenda

The tax rate hearing will be part of the Chillicothe City Council agenda on Monday. The proposed rate is unchanged from last year and is set at .8779 per $100 valuation. That includes .1927 for the park fund and .6852 for the general fund.

Chillicothe’s City Council meeting begins at 5:30 pm in council chambers at City Hall.

Appearances include:

The annual Tax Rate Hearing

Mayor Theresa Kelly will make a recommendation for the re-appointments for the St. Luke’s Hospital Board of Directors.

election, including the passage of the city’s 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales. Mayor Kelly will also present her recommendation for the appointment to fill the 2nd Ward council position left vacant with the death of Wayne Cunningham.

A brief closed executive session will be held following the regular meeting. After the executive session, the council will reconvene to swear in the new 2nd Ward Council representative.