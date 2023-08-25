Route C Bridge Completion Delayed

The opening of the NEW Route C Bridge over Shoal Creek in Livingston County has been delayed. The bridge located northwest of Dawn was closed due to deterioration and replacement began in March. The bridge was expected to open near the end of August, but the contractor has pushed that opening back to late October.

MoDOT explains the delay is the result of inclement weather, supply delivery, and material issues.

Work by the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) to raise the tracks beneath the bridge has been completed. Crews are now working to complete the final stages of the project including pouring concrete barriers, overhangs, roadway approaches, erosion control, and placing roadway striping and signs.