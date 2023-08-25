Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Nearly 100 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Thursday.

12:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of N Fair St. for a report of a fire alarm. Officers assisted the Chillicothe Fire Department with scene security.

01:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Ln on a report of a burglary. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

11:16 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 3rd St. and Washington St. They found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was arrested, cited, and later released.