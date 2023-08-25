Trenton City Council To Consider Tax Rate Monday

A tax rate hearing, three ordinances and demolition are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The Council members meet Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Following a public hearing on the 2023 Tax Rate for Personal Property and Real Estate, the council members will consider the ordinance to set the tax rate. The proposed rate is $1.1886 per $100 valuation. This includes .1886 for the park fund and 1.000 for the general fund.

A contract with Shuler Concrete and Construction will be considered for concrete work at the airport and the fire station.

A separate contract with Grand River Concrete will be considered for work at the warehouse and sewer plant.

Under New Business:

The council will consider bids for asbestos abatement

The council will consider the Trenton Municipal Utilities Demolition Contract for 1013 Tindall Avenue.

They will also consider the 2023 demolition list.