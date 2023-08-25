Single Vehicle Crash Leaves Two Injured – One With Serious Injuries

A single-vehicle crash on US 36 Thursday afternoon left an Indiana woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report 24-year-old Kayla D Ford of New Castle, IN was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. Ford was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Baily P LeDuc of New Castle, who was westbound on US 36, east of Cameron. According to the report, the crash occurred about 2:00 pm, when LeDuc was westbound and ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. LeDuc had minor injuries and was also taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. They were both wearing safety belts.

