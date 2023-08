A 29-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by Cameron Police on a Livingston County Warrant for alleged abuse or neglect of a child – serious emotional or physical injury, and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Rachel Marie Jones is held at the Clinton County Jail with no bond allowed. Her initial appearance is scheduled for 10:00 this morning in the Livingston County Associate Courtroom. The incident was investigated by the Chillicothe Police Department.

