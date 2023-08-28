Connie Dow, Age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on August 24, 2023. Born on June 23, 1947 in Chillicothe, Missouri, Connie was the first child of Ralph Wesley “Jack” Condron and Rosa Irene (Garber) Condron. Connie grew up on a farm which has been in the family since 1855 and is located in southern Livingston County near Blue Mound.

Connie Dow received her B.S. Ed from Missouri Western State College at St. Joseph, MO and her M.S.Ed from Northwest State University at Maryville, MO. She taught in Cameron R-1 and Chillicothe R-2 Schools. She was a special education teacher, a third grade teacher, and a gifted instructor. Her passion was teaching gifted education. She retired from teaching in 2010.

Connie enjoyed reading, photography, cooking/baking, writing, sewing/quilting, scrapbooking, and painting. Connie authored, and published, three children’s books and a cookbook. Connie was very kind and generous. She put others before herself and never sought the limelight. Her family was always her number one priority.

Connie Dow is survived by her husband, Charles Alvin “Al” Dow, and their daughter, Caitlin Dow, of the home. She is also survived by her three children from a previous marriage: (son) Eric Snider, and wife, Nicki, of Kearney, Mo; (son) Shane Snider of Westport, MO; and (daughter) Jill (Snider) Allen of Chillicothe, MO. Connie is survived by six grandchildren: Erin Snider, Daven Snider, Denver Snider, Joshua Snider, Clayton Allen and Carter Allen: one great-grandchild, Wesley Allen. She is survived by four siblings: Sharon Spainhour, of Chillicothe, MO; Daniel Condron, of Windyville, MO; Robert Condron, and wife, Ellen, of Parkville, MO; Lori Olson, of Overland Park, KS; two aunts: Patricia Pfaffly and husband, Jerry, of Texas; Audrey Condron of Dawn, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Connie is also survived by her mother-in-law, Donita Dow, of West Plains, MO; two brother-in-laws: Larry Dow, and wife, Reva, of Birch Tree, MO; Mike Dow, and wife, Carol, of Birch Tree, MO; a sister-in-law, Shari Reeves, of West Plains, MO and several nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Janice Condron; and a son-in-law, Jamie Allen.

Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, Saturday, Sept 2, 2023 from 6-8PM. Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, Sunday, Sept.3, 2023 at 1PM. Burial will be at Blue Mound Cemetery following the service.

Memorials can be made to: Blue Mound Cemetery and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601