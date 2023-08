Three arrests in Linn County are reported over the weekend.

Saturday

At about 8:15 pm, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Bradley E Lofstrom of Sharon Springs, KS for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

At about 10:35 pm, Troopers arrested 56-year-old Steven J Clark of Chillicothe for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

Sunday

At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Melvin D Tabora of Kansas City, KS for alleged speeding and no valid license. He was processed and released.