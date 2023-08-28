Weekend Police Report

Two hundred thirty-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday.

Friday:

2:05 pm, Officers arrested a man for an outstanding warrant. He posted bond and was released with a new court date.

4:47 pn, Officers arrested a woman for an outstanding warrant. She was processed and posted a cash bond. She was released with a new court date.

9:09 pm, Officers responded to the 1700 block of Jennings Place for an assault that had occurred. A report was taken and charges are pending.

Saturday:

10:27 am, Officers took a report of a stealing that had occurred. Further investigation is to continue.

2:42 pm, Officers were dispatched to the area of 36 Hwy and 65 Hwy for a non-injury accident. A report was completed.

Sunday

12:25 am, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 3rd Street for a protection order violation. A report was taken and charges are to be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office.