Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of activities for the Month of August includes several investigations, arrests, and citations. Recent incidents include:

Incident Reports:

August 25 deputies began an investigation in Ludlow of reported property damage, attempted burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon. The report indicates the incident began when a male suspect drove into a yard and struck a mailbox destroying it. Witnesses described seeing the suspect attempting to force entry into a home and the suspect then told the witnesses he had something for them and removed a large hammer from his vehicle and swung at both witnesses attempting to hit them in the head before leaving the area. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

August 26 Deputies investigated a report of Violation of Protection Order for an Adult. Information is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

Arrests:

August 16 at 8:55 a.m. Deputies arrested Keith Charles Dennis, 40, Meadville for alleged Failure to Appear on Fail to Register Motor Vehicle. He posted bond and was released.

August 23 at 9:00 a.m. Deputies stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 190 and arrested Christopher Shane Owen, 43, Jamesport on a Grundy County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on a No Auto Insurance charge. He posted bond and was released.

Citations:

August 15 at 3:00 p.m. a Chillicothe juvenile was stopped for 92 in a 65 on U.S. 36 and reported heading to the mother’s place of employment. The juvenile driver was given a citation for this and the juvenile officer directed the deputy to seize the juvenile’s license.