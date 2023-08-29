Child Abuse In Chillicothe Police Report

Eighty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday, including

8:30 AM, Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Bus 36 in reference to a possible lost or stolen Missouri License Plate.

5:24 PM, Officers and Detectives were made aware of a social media post with videos depicting a man abusing children. Officers and Detectives contacted the woman who made the post. The woman who made the post came to the Chillicothe Police Department and the videos were provided to the Detectives. They determined she had been in possession of the videos for a substantial period and had not reported the abuse. As a result, the woman and the man seen in the video were both taken into custody. She was taken to Harrison County Jail and he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center, both on 3 counts of Child Abuse 2nd Degree.