Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Four Jail bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday:

Deputies booked 43-year-old Norman Justin Caselman of Hale on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $20,000.

Deputies booked 42-year-old Matthew Brett Curtis of Chillicothe for two counts of alleged assault. He is held with no bond allowed.

Chillicothe Police Department booked 35-year-old Junior Lee Forest Johnson on a 24-hour hold. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Chillicothe Police also booked 25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Eller was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold, with no bond allowed.