Hedrick Medical Center / Wright Memorial Hospital Administrator Changes

Changes in the St Luke’s Health Care system mean changes in leadership for Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital. Effective immediately, St Luke’s is consolidating the hospitals and facilities in its North and Critical Access regions into a single region. Darren Bass will serve as CEO of Saint Luke’s North and Critical Access Region and oversee efforts to further align operations between the hospitals and clinics.

Catherine Hamilton, Chief Nursing Officer for the Critical Access Region, will serve as interim Administrator for Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.

Steve Sheiber, who served as CEO at Hedrick Medical Center since 2015 is no longer at the hospital.