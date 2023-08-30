Chillicothe Chip Seal Project Will Be The Week Of September 18

The Chip Seal Project for the Chillicothe Street Department will take place the Week of September 18. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work begins with preparations of the streets.

Frampton says once the actual Chip seal begins, it goes quickly.

The entire process includes the cleanup and prep, applying the seal material, covering that with the chip material and rolling it in for good contact. After that is given the needed time to set up, the excess chips are swept up for use in the chip seal projects in the future.

Frampton says this is not resurfacing of the street, just an effort to extend the life of the current surface.