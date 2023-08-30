Formal Charges Filed

Formal Charges have been filed for a man and woman arrested after the Chillicothe Police Department investigated a video depicting alleged child abuse on social media.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Eller of Chillicothe for three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child – creating a substantial risk. She remains in custody at the Harrison County Jail with no bond allowed.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Junior Lee Forest Johnson of Chillicothe for alleged Abuse or neglect of a child. He remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.