Chillicothe Volleyball Picks Up Another Win

Chillicothe Hornets volleyball is now 2-0 on the season following another straight set victory, this time at Trenton. Varsity cruised to a win over the bulldogs 25-14, 25-16, and 25-12.

Emerson Staton had a team best 3 serving aces.

Ava Leamer led the team with 11 kills, Lyla Beetsma had 8, and Emerson Staton with 6.

Lyla Beetsma finished with 12 setting assists and Carman Woodworth had 11.

Ava Leamer, team high 13 digs and Lyla Beetsma and Delanie Kieffer both had 8.

Chillicothe won at all three levels, JV 25-11 and 25-20. C team secured the victory 25-17 and 25-14.

Hornets volleyball plays again next Tuesday night at Brookfield.