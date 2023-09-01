fbpx
Hornets Lady Golfers Win Quad Match at Trenton

The Chillicothe girls golf team won at Trenton over the hosts, Putnam County and Meadville on Thursday. The five player team finished with a nine hole score of 214. Trenton came in 2nd shooting a 234. Reece Weldon of Trenton was the individual gold medalist scoring a 48. Chillicothe’s duo of Lyla Oesch and Reese Cooper tied for the runner-up spot each shooting a 50. Completing the scoring for the lady hornets were Caylee Anderson (56), Presley Rardon (58), and Gracelynn Barnett (63). Anna Wallace of Chillicothe was the JV gold medalist shooting a 65.

