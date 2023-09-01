Child On Bicycle Struck By Vehicle Is Part Of Police Report

One hundred three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, including a crash involving a child on a bike.

7:29 am, a child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Polk and Washington Streets. The bicycle ended up under the vehicle and the child received only minor injuries. They were checked and released to a parent.

1:15 pm, Officer checked the well-being of an individual in the 100 block of N. Washington Street. They were checked by Emergency Services and transported to Hedrick Medical Center for assistance.

6:22 pm, Officers in the 500 block of W. Business 36 for possible illegal activity. An investigation led to a juvenile being located with narcotics and narcotics equipment. The juvenile was taken into custody. The investigation continues.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.